Olympique Lyonnais player Tino Kadewere becomes Senditoo brand ambassador

Lyon and Zimbabwe Warriors striker, Tino Kadewere has become the latest sports personality to join Senditoo as a brand ambassador.

The collaboration will see the 25-year-old feature in Senditoo’s marketing and promotions in Zimbabwe. He will also raise awareness of the brand in France as it prepares to launch in the European market.

The Prince Edward alumni has continued to use his success to positively influence young people in Zimbabwe. He is currently in the country for the off-season break after helping Lyon qualify for the Europa league.

Senditoo Co-founder Takwana Tyaranini, said: “Tino is an exceptional talent who is positively influencing and inspiring young people in Zimbabwe and abroad.

“His appointment comes at a time where the brand is expanding and moving into new markets, and his ambassadorship will elevate our standing and provide brand visibility.

“The energy, commitment and drive he shows on and off the pitch, matches our philosophy as a brand and we look forward to working with him.”

Part of Tino’s role will include creating positive change, while allowing him to amplify his voice to create equal access to education and sport for young people through his foundation.

Tino, said: “Senditoo are a respected brand who are doing incredible work in Zimbabwe at all levels. Their passion for youth empowerment and development will go a long way in inspiring and shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.

“I am looking forward to raising awareness of the brand and being an influential voice for the causes that we are both passionate about.”