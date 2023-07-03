Opposition Candidates Demand Access to Voters Roll for Upcoming Elections

Opposition candidates from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have raised concerns over the unavailability of the voters roll, which they claim is hindering their campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming elections.

Bulawayo Ward 4 Councillor candidate David Coltart and Kuwadzana East Constituency candidate Chalton Hwende, have expressed frustration at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for not providing them with an electronic copy of the voter’s roll, as mandated by the Electoral Act.

In a social media post, both candidates raised alarm accusing the electoral body of refusing to avail the voter’s roll.

“It’s almost two weeks since my nomination papers were accepted. Since then, my Chief Election Agent has made numerous requests for an electronic copy of the voters roll which I am entitled to in terms of sec 21 of the Electoral Act. Today we’ve been advised it’s still unavailable. The “reasonable time” referred to in sec 21(1) has long since expired. Why @ZECzim are you still refusing to hand over the voter’s roll?” posted Coltart

Similarly, Hwende’s election agent, faced a hurdle when he visited the electoral body’s offices to request the voters roll.

“On Friday my Election Agent for Kuwadzana East Constituency Mr. Wellington Mariga went to @ZECzim to request for the voters roll for our Constituency. ZEC refused to give him a copy. How do we campaign without a voter’s roll?” Hwende said

Opposition political parties, nongovernmental organizations and other stakeholders are on record expressing their worry over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission failing to provide the country’s voters’ roll whenever requested.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal lodged through the apex court by Harare North lawmaker, Allan Markham who was seeking to overturn a High Court ruling denying him access to the electronic voters roll by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Markham lodged an application last year demanding ZEC to release the voters’ roll in electronic format arguing that ZEC was acting unconstitutionally by failing to release the electronic voters roll.

The High Court dismissed Markham’s demands for the release of electronic voters’ roll, ruling it was risk.

Efforts to get a comment from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chief elections officer Utolie Silaigwana were in vain as he was said to be in a meeting.

