Organization Partners ZACC To Promote Integrity In High Schools

Governance advocacy group Accountability Lab Zimbabwe (ALZ) in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has embarked on an educational program aimed at promoting transparency and integrity among secondary school pupils.

The initiative is aimed at raising awareness among young people about the detrimental effects of corruption, the importance of accountability in society and to empower the younger generation to become agents of change and promote a culture of honesty, responsibility, and good governance within their communities.

In an interview with 263Chat at Munashe Private High School in Mutoko on Tuesday, ALZ Integrity Icon Officer Samuel Takawira said the initiative is focused on using creative techniques to educate young people.

“Advancing integrity and accountability in schools especially to students ensures that the future for a public service that produces cadres who are loyal, display integrity, patriotic, professional, ethical, high performance oriented and accountable is attainable.

“The Initiative is focused on using creative techniques to educate young Zimbabweans on the meaning of corruption and its impact on society. The project is focused on tackling social norms to reduce corruption through anti-corruption education for young people.

“By teaching young people about public integrity, we give them the knowledge, skills and behaviors to fight corrupt practices and establish new behavioral norms and values for society. The seminars will harness young people’s natural desire for fairness and equity. The goal being sustainable cultures of integrity and a better future for all,” said Takawira.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) public education manager Dr. Munyaradzi Magiga there is a link between integrity and the commission.

As Zacc we are saying these young boys and girls need to develop ethics to become men and women of integrity so that in future they become the technocrats and join the leadership that will take Zimbabwe forward. As ZACC we are riding on integrity as the most important feature that we want the Zimbabwean society to engage on. We have been moving from one institution to another and people have been signing integrity pledges,” Dr. Magiga said.

The partnership between Accountability Lab Zimbabwe and ZACC brought together experts and educators who shared valuable insights on integrity, corruption, and accountability with the students. The program was designed.

The students at Munashe Private High School were given the opportunity to learn about the different forms of corruption that exist, including bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of power, and how these practices hinder socio-economic development and erode public trust.

By targeting educational institutions, the program aims to foster a culture of integrity and accountability from an early age, equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle corruption head-on.