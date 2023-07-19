Ruwa Residents Petition Local Board Over Billing System and Debt Collection Policy

Ruwa Residents and Ratepayers Association Trust (RURRAT) has submitted a petition to the Ruwa Local Board, expressing concern over the absence of a transparent billing system and debt collection policy that has left residents in the dark about their charges and obligations.

According to the petition, Ruwa residents said their municipality always engages debt collectors without their knowledge adding that there is a general lack of standard practice in issuing reminders to individuals with outstanding accounts.

“Troubled by Absence of a transparent billing system that accurately itemize charges for a particular accounting period. That is to say, an itemized bill that clearly reflects service charges and actual meter readings and the RBZ conversion auction rate used in the production of that bill within a particular accounting period. Incasu, accounting period is a month.

“Absence of a clear and transparent debt collection policy. Residents are handed over to debt collectors without their knowledge. There doesn’t exist the standard practice of issuance of reminders. It is paramount that whenever a resident falls behind on accounts payables, they are reminded that that is the case. The current situation where the debt collectors are housed in the banking hall only to be referred clients by cashiers and to charge a premium before payments are made,” read the petition

The residents also expressed dismay over the lack of public consultation and transparency in decision-making processes within the Ruwa Local Board.

“Dismayed by the lack of consultation of the residents of Ruwa before making resolutions on the engagement of debt collectors which is a key tenet of democratic governance as espoused in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, in particular Sections 264 and 265. The residents must be made aware of the terms and conditions.

“Now therefore your petitioners beseech His Worship, The Chairperson of Ruwa Local Board and Councilors in Council Assembled to exercise its constitutional role and address the following issues of public concern: Cause reversion to the generallyaccepted practice of production of a transparent billing system that accurately itemize charges for a particular accounting period.

“Suspend the status quowhere debt collectors are housed in the banking hall only to be referred clients by Ruwa Local Board cashiers. Residents would have earnestly taken obligation to visit the banking hall to settle their dues. It is standard practice residents must be engaged through telephone, personal visits or letters,” said the residents

The residents also called for all full Council meetings to be live-streamed to allow residents to access the Council Chambers saying policy issues that affect the daily lives of residents should not go without public scrutiny to enhance transparency.