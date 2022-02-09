Othnell Mangoma Launches Album

Instrument builder and multi-instrumentalist Othnell Mangoma Moyo is set to launch his third album “DzaGogo” this week.

On the album, which has been in the making for two years, Mangoma incorporates traditional instruments within each song to showcase their powerful heritage, and as a way of preservation at a time where most traditional cultural practices and instruments are fast becoming obsolete.

“In 2019 we started working on this album with Trustworthy Samende at his Kulcha houz studios. I added all instruments and male vocal parts and Vivian Tavaziva added the female parts. Mbaki Nleya did the mixing and mastering,” Mangoma said.

“This album also transforms to an on-stage production that tells the story of how Zimbabwean traditional instruments were banned, burned and destroyed during colonialism and how that has continued even after independence and now being driven by brainwashed locals that deem these instruments demonic,” he added.

“DzaGogo” Tracklist



1) Dande starts off with Ngororombe and then Nhare Mbira, Jenje Drum, Mhito drum, karembera drum, clapping and Hosho. The rhythm is Chidzimba and the Mbira plays in Zezuru style with Mbira tunes in different octaves.

2) Ihlathi A Nguni song that swings between Ndebele and Xhosa grooves. Starts with Acapella and letter grooves in Umxhentso accompanied by different sized Xigubhu drums and milking drums

3) Karigamombe played the Zezeru Nhare Mbira in Gandanga/Mavembe tuning. The drumming vibes in Dani style with the Jenje Drum, Mhito drum, karembera drum, clapping and Hosho. In this song I start with Wedza style of singing and transition into Mutoko/Mudzi and Rushinga style of singing which was my way of telling my spiritual and lineage story.

4) Kokorigo A Ngororombe song in Nyanga style. Played in 15 piece Ngororombe ensemble style plus women high yodelling.

5) Kuyadya hove played on Matepe Mbira accompanied by Hosho, Jenje Drum, and clapping. This is a Song from Mutoko Nyamapanda area where my forefathers are from

6) Mayenza played on the Timbila/Tumbila Mbira of the Hlengwe people of South East Zimbabwe. I accompanied it with Ndau/Tsonga Muchongoyo Xigubhu drumming, Hosho and clapping.

7) Mbirimi played the Zezeru Nhare Mbira in Gandanga/Mavembe tuning. The drumming vibes in Makwingwindo style with the Jenje Drum, Mhito drum, karembera drum, Mutumba drum, clapping and Hosho.

8) Nyahora played the Korekore Njari Mbira of Makonde. The drumming vibes in Humbekumbe style with the Dandi Drum, Mhito drum, karembera drum, Mutumba drum, clapping and Hosho.

9) Nyamamusango played on Marimba in Mavembe tuning accompanied by Zvimba Gondiya ngoma playing style, Hosho and clapping

10) Siti played on Matepe Mbira of North East Zimbabwe, accompanied by Hosho, Jenje Drum, and clapping.

The album launch is taking place at the Alliance Francaise Old Mutual Theatre on Thursday the 10th of February, 6pm $5 cover charge, limited seating available to observe COVID-19 protocols.