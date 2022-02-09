CAAZ Opens Aviation Academy

The Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe, which was established by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), will start offering its first courses by the end of March, the CAAZ Director General Engineer Elijah Chingosho has said.

Speaking in Harare Wednesday morning, Chingosho the newly established aviation school will be situated at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

“CAAZ has 100% ownership to the Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe (ATAZ). The school, situated at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, has a vision to be a centre of excellence in terms of provision of aviation-related training,” Chingosho said.

He added that CAAZ appointed the head of the academy in November 2021 and is currently in the process of recruiting critical staff.

The Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe will hence start offering courses by the end of March 2021.

The academy will offer short courses in Safety, Fire and Rescue, Aviation Security Training, Air Traffic Control Training, among other courses.

The establishment of the Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe is part of the unbundling of CAAZ from the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, a process, which was initiated in 2018.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe was separated from the Airports Company of Zimbabwe to ensure separate airport management functions from the regulatory functions.

It was also aimed at eliminating conflict of interest whereby CAAZ was playing both regulator and player roles.

ACZ is now responsible for roads and infrastructure connected to airports while the CAAZ will regulate aircraft operation and provide air traffic control.

Chingosho indicated that the separation of the CAAZ from ACZ is in conformity with industry-based practices.