Outrage As ZUPCO Announces 11th Hour Transport Mayhem

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company’s (ZUPCO) last-minute announcement of transport challenges to be faced by commuters tonight has been met with outrage.
ZUPCO was awarded public transport monopoly in early 2020 as government sought to curb the spread of COVID-19 through travel restrictions. However, despite the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations, government has remained adamant to the idea of loosening the transport system.
In a statement released by the public transporter this afternoon, the challenge is a result of fuel delivery delays.
“The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO), wishes to advise the commuting public that, there will be transport challenges this evening. This has resulted from delays in fuel deliveries at ZUPCO.
“However, the commuting public should not panic as illustrious efforts are underway to ensure that the challenge is resolved. We remain committed and will continue to serve the nation with safe, reliable and affordable travel,” reads part of the statement.
Reacting to the news, commuters blasted ZUPCO monopoly system with many citing that the public transporter is struggling to meet the demand.
Combiz are a menace i agree but its high time they are brought back legally as Zupco doesn’t have capacity to serve the market
Ndiyo command transport yacho . Hapana panobatwa nezanupf pakaita zvakanaka. Saka nyika yacho yese haichashandi zve. Teachers are not working, hospitals hadzina mishonga, soccer, zifa yakavharwa, maindustry makauraya,
imbovhurirai private sector people are stranded..check pana charter ,total…Zupco alone haipedze nhamo idzi..vanhu vakuvara misana nekumìririra transport
Zvagara maimbotitakura here everyday they are long ques kuma rank .zvanhasi zvamada kushambadza moti dont panic ndokuita sei dzisai makombi uko matochitadza chinhu ichi
Since the reintroduction of ZUPCO, private vehicle owners have come handy in plugging the demand gap.