Outrage As ZUPCO Announces 11th Hour Transport Mayhem

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company’s (ZUPCO) last-minute announcement of transport challenges to be faced by commuters tonight has been met with outrage.

ZUPCO was awarded public transport monopoly in early 2020 as government sought to curb the spread of COVID-19 through travel restrictions. However, despite the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations, government has remained adamant to the idea of loosening the transport system.

In a statement released by the public transporter this afternoon, the challenge is a result of fuel delivery delays.

“The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO), wishes to advise the commuting public that, there will be transport challenges this evening. This has resulted from delays in fuel deliveries at ZUPCO.

“However, the commuting public should not panic as illustrious efforts are underway to ensure that the challenge is resolved. We remain committed and will continue to serve the nation with safe, reliable and affordable travel,” reads part of the statement.

Reacting to the news, commuters blasted ZUPCO monopoly system with many citing that the public transporter is struggling to meet the demand.

ProfSimbarashe Kampiripi

Zupco is incapacitated to provide for transport nationwide on its own, hence voluminous poor services noted, untrained conductors(who things it’s a privilege to have zupco iyo iri right) hence there is need to legally reintroduce private combis like before to create competition for ZUPCO which is currently enjoying monopoly.

Shingirayi Gwete Combiz are a menace i agree but its high time they are brought back legally as Zupco doesn’t have capacity to serve the market Enos Chikati Ndiyo command transport yacho . Hapana panobatwa nezanupf pakaita zvakanaka. Saka nyika yacho yese haichashandi zve. Teachers are not working, hospitals hadzina mishonga, soccer, zifa yakavharwa, maindustry makauraya, Luckie Chirimanyemba imbovhurirai private sector people are stranded..check pana charter ,total…Zupco alone haipedze nhamo idzi..vanhu vakuvara misana nekumìririra transport Precious Mposhi Zvagara maimbotitakura here everyday they are long ques kuma rank .zvanhasi zvamada kushambadza moti dont panic ndokuita sei dzisai makombi uko matochitadza chinhu ichi Since the reintroduction of ZUPCO, private vehicle owners have come handy in plugging the demand gap.