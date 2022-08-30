Police Dismiss Khupe Arrest Claims

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed as false reports of an opposition activist, Thokozani Khupe’s arrest yesterday saying the rumours are fabricated and an act of unverified information.

Social media was awash with news that Khupe and other Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) colleagues were arrested along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road yesterday. However, the police said this was false as she had not been arrested.

“The Police has not effected any arrest on Khupe and associates. The false story is dismissed with the contempt it deserves. It is totally wrong for politicians to claim arrest by Zimbabwe Republic Police in false circumstances,” a statement from the force said.

The police, however, said they impounded a South African registered Toyota Hilux registration number JW15PT GP belonging to Joubert Maplanka (64) for failure to produce a valid Temporary Import Permit (TIP) at the 98km peg along Bulawayo- Plumtree Road.

The police further alleged that the said vehicle has been in Zimbabwe since July 2021 and the TIP is no longer valid.

“Thokozani Khupe later came aboard a different vehicle and was not arrested at all,” the statement further stated.

