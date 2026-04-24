Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Unveils Blue Roots Initiative

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has officially unveiled the Blue Roots tree planting Initiative as part of the global observance of Earth Day. The programme is part of the Standard Bank Group’s commitment of planting one million trees across Africa.

The launch of the Blue Roots Initiative kicked off with a tree‑planting ceremony held at Stanbic Bank Park, the future site of the bank’s new Head Office.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Board Chairman, Muchakanakirwa Mukanganwi led the tree planting ceremony in the company of Chief Executive (CE), Solomon Nyanhongo, and senior bank executives, reflecting the bank’s leadership commitment to environmental stewardship and long‑term value creation for clients and communities.

Speaking at the launch, Nyanhongo said the tree planting forms part of the Blue Roots Initiative, a Standard Bank Group sustainability programme aimed at planting one million trees across Africa in recognition of the nearly one million business clients served by the Group.

Nyanhongo said the initiative symbolises the belief by Stanbic Bank and its parent company, Standard Bank Group, that sustainable economic growth and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand.

“The launch of the Blue Roots Initiative is a clear statement of intent. It reflects how we see our role as a bank — not only as a financial partner to our clients, but as an organisation that is deeply invested in the long‑term sustainability of the environments and communities in which we operate. Marking Earth Day by planting trees at our future Head Office demonstrates that sustainability is embedded in how we build, how we grow and how we do business,” said Nyanhongo.

Earth Day, observed annually on 22 April, serves as a global call to action on environmental protection and climate change.

To that end, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe marked the day by taking practical, locally relevant action that aligns with both national development priorities and global sustainability goals.

The Head Office is set to become Zimbabwe’s first Green Star–certified building, underscoring the bank’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure and responsible growth.

Mukanganwi, emphasised the significance of the initiative and its location, highlighting the multiple effects of adherence to the highest level of sustainability while ensuring business growth and value creation.

The Blue Roots Initiative forms part of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s broader sustainability journey. In 2025, the bank launched its Sustainability Academy, a client‑focused platform designed to help businesses build practical knowledge and capabilities to operate more sustainably. The bank also hosted its first‑ever Sustainability Conference, convening key stakeholders to engage on climate resilience, sustainable finance and the role of business in building a greener economy.

The trees planted at Stanbic Bank Park are the Buffalo Thorn, Schotia and Wild Gardenia which are all indigenous species selected to support biodiversity and environmental resilience, while complementing the sustainable design principles of the new Head Office, which prioritises energy efficiency, reduced environmental impact and long‑term wellbeing.

As Zimbabwe and the world mark Earth Day 2026, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe reaffirms its commitment to supporting clients and communities on their sustainability journeys and to contributing meaningfully to a greener future.