Victim in Chatunga Mugabe’s Case Paid R250k

The Alexandra Magistrates Court on Friday heard that the victim in the shooting case against Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze was paid.

It came to light that he was paid R250,000, with a further R150,000 payment allegedly promised.

This follows the shooting of Sipho Mahlangu a security guard who was shot twice in the back at a Hyde Park residence.

Mugabe and his cousin and co-accused Matonhodze were both present at the time.

Last week, they pleaded guilty to various charges linked to the incident, as well as a separate incident in which Mugabe allegedly pointed a toy gun.

They have petitioned the court to impose a suspended sentence or a fine.

Investigating officer Colonel Raj told the court that Mahlangu on Thursday, confirmed that he was paid.

“He was paid a sum of R250 000, and on the same day a further R150 000 would be paid to him in cash.”

Colonel Raj told the court the firearm used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.

He said both the accused have not cooperated with police efforts to locate the weapon. Raj has urged the court to impose a harsh sentence.

State is asking that Mugabe: Pointing of firearm – 12 months direct imprisonment Contravention of country’s laws – 12 months direct imprisonment

For Tobias Matonhodze: Attempted murder – 5 years direct imprisonment Firearm – 12 years direct imprisonment Defeating ends of justice – 12 years Ammunition – fine Contravention of country’s laws – 12 months direct imprisonment

The matter has been postponed to 29 April for sentencing.