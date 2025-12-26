Retailers Hail New Law Reserving Key Sectors for Citizens

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has welcomed the government’s introduction of Statutory Instrument 215 of 2025 describing it as a timely policy that balances citizen empowerment with the attraction of meaningful foreign investment.

The new regulations, promulgated through the Ministry of Industry and Commerce set out clear guidelines on sectors reserved exclusively for locals while outlining conditions under which foreign investors may participate in others.

CZR president Denford Mutashu said the law reflects a progressive and deliberate policy direction.

“These regulations seek to preserve specific economic spaces for Zimbabwean citizens while ensuring that foreign investment is channelled toward high-impact, capital-intensive industrialisation,” he said.

Under SI 215 of 2025, 13 sectors are now reserved solely for Zimbabwean citizens.

These include artisanal and small-scale mining, barber shops and beauty salons, employment agencies, valet services, passenger transport services such as buses and taxis, customs clearing, tobacco grading and packaging, bakeries, advertising agencies, estate agencies, pharmaceutical retailing, borehole drilling and the provision and marketing of local arts and crafts.

The law also gives foreign nationals already operating in these reserved sectors a three-year transition period to comply.

During this time, they are required to dispose of at least 75% of their shareholding to locals in annual tranches of a minimum of 25%.

According to CZR, this phased approach offers certainty and predictability for businesses.

“This structured framework provides a fair transition for all stakeholders,” said Mutashu.

The retailers’ body also welcomed provisions that set minimum investment and employment thresholds for foreign participation in selected sectors such as retail and wholesale trade, grain milling, haulage and logistics, and shipping and forwarding.

CZR said these thresholds demonstrate the government’s intention to ensure that foreign investment translates into tangible benefits for the local economy, including job creation and capital inflows.

Particular praise was directed at the clarification that only locally owned businesses are permitted to operate in the retail and wholesale sector alongside guidance that manufacturing companies must use appropriate distribution channels.

“This measure directly strengthens locally owned retail enterprises and promotes the growth and sustainability of indigenous businesses across the country,” Mutashu said.

The Confederation said SI 215 of 2025 represents a decisive step towards fair competition, protection of local enterprises and broader citizen economic empowerment while still maintaining Zimbabwe’s openness to high-impact foreign investment.

CZR added that it remains committed to working closely with government and other stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation, compliance and maximum economic benefit for Zimbabweans.