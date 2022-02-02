State, Mwonzora Colluding Against Me: Khupe

MDC-T splinter group leader Thokozani Khupe has accused the state of colluding and siding with Douglas Mwonzora in their ongoing dispute which has seen them expelling each other.

Speaking during a press conference in Harare on Wednesday morning, Khupe said the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda un-procedurally recalled her from Parliament at the instigation of Mwonzora despite her writing to the Speaker announcing a split in the MDC-T.

“On the 21st of January 2022 a Split of the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai occurred. This was as a result of constitutional transgressions. It was in this vein that l then wrote letters to the Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Justice on the 24th of January 2022 informing both institutions that the MDC-T party had split into two formations, one led by Dr Thokozani Khupe who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the other led by Douglas Mwonzora, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and President of the MDC Alliance party.

“I appealed to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to treat both formations equally and exercise impartiality. However, to my surprise on the 26th of January 2022, I received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament through a courier, FedEx which was delivered to my house in Bulawayo together with my colleague Nomvula Mguni to the effect that we had been recalled and we were no longer Members of Parliament.

“I have never heard in the history of Parliament a member being recalled through a letter sent to their home by FedEx at a time when Parliament is not in session. Parliament will be resuming in a fortnight and you shudder to think why the Speaker of Parliament was in such a hurry to recall me by a letter he wrote whilst sitting in his office and sending it through FedEx. That is unprocedural,” charged Khupe

She accused Mudenda of disregarding her letters whilst taking ‘immediately’ taking action on Mwonzora’s letter.

“He then decided to ignore my party’s letter and took immediate action on Mwonzora’s party letter of which he subsequently wrote recall letters to us. My letter was reconciliatory because I was pleading with the Speaker of Parliament to exercise impartiality and treat the two parties fairly whereas Mwonzora’s letter was vindictive because he was asking the Speaker of Parliament to recall Nomvula Mguni and myself,” she said

Khupe added “In my view, these institutions, namely the Executive and the Legislature are not exercising impartiality and colluding against me with regards to this matter.”

Giving reference to previous splits within the opposition Khupe said she is entitled to a chunk of the Political Parties Finances.