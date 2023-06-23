The Struggle for Political Power: How Zimbabwean Women Face Barriers and Bias

In the run-up to the highly anticipated upcoming elections, a disheartening reality emerges—a lack of financial resources stands as a formidable barrier, discouraging women from participating in politics and seeking political office.

According to the 2019 Global Gender Gap report, Zimbabwe ranks 72nd out of 149 countries in terms of gender equality, with a score of 0.698 (where 1 means parity). While this is above the sub-Saharan Africa average of 0.655, it still indicates a significant gap between men and women in various aspects of life, including economic participation, education, health and political empowerment.

Political empowerment is one of the areas where Zimbabwean women face the most challenges and discrimination. Despite having the right to vote and running for office since independence in 1980, women remain under-represented in party politics, parliament and cabinet. According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), only 15 per cent of the candidates in the 2018 General National Assembly elections were female — the same figure as the 2013 elections.

Women currently hold 31.9 per cent of the seats in Parliament, which is mainly due to a constitutional quota system that reserves 60 seats for women.

The low participation of women in politics is not due to a lack of interest or ambition, but rather a result of various factors that hinder their access and opportunities

This unfortunate circumstance hampers the progress towards achieving gender parity in the political sphere.

However, amidst these challenges, the Institute for Young Women Development (IYWD) has emerged as a beacon of hope, empowering women in marginalized communities and fostering their involvement in public offices and political spaces.

Renowned politician Margret Dongo(right) leads a discussion with young women during a feminist leadership training organized by the IYWD (Pic By Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

The Gendered Obstacle:

Over the years, the persistent lack of financial resources has hindered women from fully engaging in political activities. The financial burden associated with campaigning, such as organizing rallies, printing promotional materials, and reaching out to constituents, often exceeds the means available to aspiring female politicians.

As a result, many talented women with the potential to lead and effect change find their ambitions stifled, trapped in a cycle of under-representation and limited influence.

In its position paper on Mechanisms to Increase the Representation of Women in Elections and Governance in Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) notes that women in Zimbabwe continue to suffer from historical marginalisation and structural inequalities that exist in all spheres of life, including the governance arena.

Even though some progress has been made in legislating the participation of women in elections and decision-making in Zimbabwe, including adopting a quota system in parliament, women’s participation in government at all levels, from the local to the national, remains extremely low.

Retired politician, Dr Olivia Muchena speaking on the sidelines of a feminist leadership training workshop recently held by the IYWD, said women need to be economically empowered before they can start campaigns as the process can be cumbersome and unforgiving.

Retired politician, Dr Olivia Muchena (middle) chats with Margret Dongo (left) and Lucia Matibenga (right) at the IYWD feminist leadership training (Pic By Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

“Depending on where you’re campaigning from, one needs to be ready to know that the issue of resources will always be a big concern. I started off with my personal finances and before long, I had to make do with the little that I had, it was very difficult and so the major lesson I learnt was that one needs to know what is needed in a political campaign so that you plan for them including budgeting so that you don’t find yourself in limbo,” she said.

Dr Muchena further noted that women, in particular, tend to go more out of a calling to serve the community and is thought out.

“There are daily practical nitty gritty in the campaign process like having a campaign team and meeting their daily needs, so there is a need to educate women on the importance of being economically empowered during elections,” she noted.

The Vicious Cycle:

The absence of financial resources, combined with existing gender inequalities, perpetuates a vicious cycle that demotivated women from pursuing political careers. Financial limitations not only limit their ability to run effective campaigns but also restrict their access to networks, mentors, and educational opportunities necessary for political advancement.

This lack of support creates an imbalance in representation, hindering the development of inclusive policies and perpetuating systemic biases within the political landscape.

According to a renowned politician, Lucia Matibenga women need to take the issue of resources outside their political parties.

‘“We need to have conversations on how to mobilize for support and resources. We need to start being resourceful and stop whining. We must begin to be for each other.” she said.

Women often face difficulties in raising funds for their campaigns, especially from donors who prefer to support male candidates.(Pic by Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

Running for office requires financial and material resources that many women do not have or cannot access. Women often face difficulties in raising funds for their campaigns, especially from donors who prefer to support male candidates.

According to Councillor Martha Paul, women also have less access to media platforms and information technology that can help them reach out to voters and mobilize support.

Additionally, women have to balance their domestic and care responsibilities with their political aspirations, which can limit their time and energy for campaigning.

“The issue of political funding has always been a thorn in the flesh for women. It’s a big issue which hasn’t been addressed. I don’t think people in the political arena see it from the same view. It is really hard for women to go head-to-head with their male counterparts.

“Most women don’t own much means of living, it’s the men who control a lot of wealth and power.

So, it is really hard to compete with men,” she said.

The efforts of the IYWD have yielded encouraging results, with numerous success stories emerging from marginalized communities. Women who were once deterred by resource limitations have defied the odds and assumed leadership roles in various political offices.

Their inclusion has led to a more comprehensive representation of society and the introduction of policies that address the specific needs of marginalized populations.

Furthermore, the IYWD’s initiatives have not only empowered women but also fostered a supportive network of like-minded individuals, creating a platform for shared experiences and collective action.

By nurturing an environment that embraces women’s involvement in politics, the IYWD has been instrumental in dismantling traditional barriers that hinder women’s progress.

