Firm Completes State House Precast Wall

Businessman Tempter Paul Tungwarara, through his construction firm Paulos Construction, has successfully completed the first phase of the multi-million-dollar construction of the country’s State House.

The construction project entails the facelift and construction of a precast wall for both the State House and Zimbabwe House.

This comes on the back of several doubts raised by critics who were questioning the businessman’s capacity to carry out such a landmark project. The State House had gone for years without undergoing any meaningful facelift.

The completion of the first phase of the project has managed to bring a new and fresh feel to the state House, which has of late become host to most state events and occasions.

Under the deal, Paulos Construction was given the mandate to carry out work at Number 1 Chancellor Avenue.

Construction is still ongoing as the company goes into the next phase of construction.

“We are in the process of bringing the best construction engineering into the country, and this is just the beginning,” Paulos Construction said but could not shed more details referring all questions to the government.

“We have the expertise to carry out such projects, and we are forever grateful to the government for giving us the opportunity as a local company.”

Construction experts said this was not an ordinary construction project and it required massive expertise as well as financial investment to meet the security specifications of the precast wall.

Tungwarara is a local businessman whose other firm, Prevail International, is spearheading the development of a US$500 million cyber city in Mt. Hampden near Harare as well as the Presidential borehole programme across the country. He is also spearheading the setting up of business units across the country.

