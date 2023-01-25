UN Hails Zim’s Health Resilience Fund (HRF)

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon said, the current Health Resilience Fund (HRF) is designed to improve equitable access to quality health care in Zimbabwe, with special emphasis on women, new-borns, children and adolescents among others.

Addressing the media at the Launch of the Health Resilience Fund early this week, Kallon emphasized the importance of Health Development Fund and now the Health Resilience Fund in synergizing and building on National Health Investments all of which are contributing to reducing maternal mortality and under-5 mortality.

“The support includes also essential medicines, support to institutions, healthcare facilities and health workers, including health awareness programs,” he said.

Kallon said this unique health initiative, will impact positively on other sectors, education, WASH, gender equality and equity, job creation, and enabling the achievement of other SDGs, including strengthening the resilience of the people of Zimbabwe.

“Aligning with the NDS1 and National Health Strategy, within the spirit of the agenda 2030 ‘leave no one behind’ and SDG#17 referring to the revitalization of Global Partnerships and Sustainable Development, it is great to see that the HDF and HRF is supported by the international community,” he said.

He added that the initiative is a clear demonstration of the power and importance of partnerships to improve the health status of the people of Zimbabwe.