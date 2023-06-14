United Nations Shines Spotlight on Human Rights

As the year 2023 marks the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the United Nations seizes the opportunity to emphasize the importance of human rights worldwide.

To commemorate this historic occasion, Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has launched a global initiative called Human Rights 75.

In Zimbabwe, the 75th anniversary of the UDHR presents a chance for the United Nations, as well as government officials, civil society organizations, and businesses, to reignite the hope for human rights for every individual.

On the occasion of the national launch of the Human Rights 75 Initiative in Zimbabwe, Edward Kallon, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, expressed, “Rights violations reverberate across borders and across generations. These can be, must be, collectively overcome. As the world faces challenges, new and ongoing pandemics, conflicts, exploding inequalities, moral bankruptcy, global financial system collapse, racism, and climate change – the values and rights enshrined in the UDHR provide guideposts for our collective actions that do not leave anyone behind.”

Throughout the year, various activities will be conducted to advance the Human Rights 75 Initiative, culminating in a High-Level Event hosted by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in collaboration with leaders and co-hosted by the Government of Switzerland.

This significant event, scheduled to take place from 11 to 12 December 2023, will provide Member States and other stakeholders with an opportunity to submit pledges for transformative change and progress in the realm of human rights.

In acknowledgement of the global thematic focus on women’s rights for June as part of the Human Rights 75 Initiative, activities for the rest of the month will build upon the achievements of the Spotlight Initiative.

The Spotlight Initiative is a joint program, funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations and its partners, aimed at eliminating violence against women and girls.

Emphasizing the need to raise awareness of the interdependence and interconnectedness of women’s rights in all aspects of life, Fatou Lo, the UN Women’s Country Representative, stated, “No meaningful social contract is possible without the active and equal participation of women and girls. Equal participation in leadership, economic inclusion, and gender-balanced decision-making are simply better for everyone, men, and women alike.”

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights serves as a foundational blueprint for taking tangible actions to advocate for human rights, including women’s rights, and address pressing social, economic, and political issues of our time. The United Nations in Zimbabwe calls upon the government and all stakeholders to revive the spirit, impetus, and vitality of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, fostering a renewed national consensus on advancing human rights.