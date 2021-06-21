Use Street Cameras To Deal With Errant Motorists, Police Urged

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) President Tafadzwa Goliati has urged police to use technology to trace unauthorized vehicles breaking traffic laws than throwing teargas and spikes which endangers the commuting public.

Speaking to 263Chat, Goliati urged police to install cameras to trace ‘culprits’ than risking the lives of people boarding public transport.

“We now have technology and to my surprise the police are still doing cat and mouse game with the kombis.

“They should use the camera system than chasing vehicles, throwing teargas and spikes, risking people’s lives. People are being hurt and no one is compensating to that,” he said.

Goliati castigated government for its insistence on ZUPCO monopoly despite glaring failure to meet demand resulting in people opting for unauthorized vehicled.

“We have ZUPCO winning tender every now and then. Why awarding a tender to those who have failed before, it is monopoly police and we say no to it because they are failing to end transport crisis,” quizzed Goliati.

Meanwhile, the association has approached High Court to challenge that police use of spikes and tear-smoke to deal with unauthorized commuter omnibuses and private vehicles.