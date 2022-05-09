‘We Are Watching You’-Police Warn As Shutdown Is Foiled

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that it is ready to ensure that peace continues to prevail throughout the country in light of the planned shutdown.

Pressure groups led by Team Pachedu and some opposition members had called for a stay away in protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime, which has presided over serious economic decay coupled with human rights abuses over the last four years.

However, the police say they have deployed officers in most cities in an effort to quell any attempt by those who will take advantage of the situation to cause violence and disorder.

Early indications are that the shutdown has been foiled with business going on as usual despite the heavy police presence on most cities’ streets.

In a statement Monday morning, the ZRP reported the situation to be normal and urged the public to: “Report anyone trying to intimidate, harass or threaten members of the public who are peacefully conducting their normal day-to-day activities.”

Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agency takes law and order seriously hence it will be on the lookout for perpetrators of violence.

“The police will take action against those who would want to disturb the smooth flow of traffic. We have adequately deployed our members to make sure normal activities will go on smoothly as scheduled,” he said.