Why Bring Your Matters Before a ‘Captured’ Judiciary?: ZANU PF

The ruling ZANU PF has denied any involvement in ongoing power struggles in the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party saying they are focused on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and achieving vision 2030 enunciated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he was inaugurated last in 2018.

This follows allegations by some members of opposition that the recent judgement by High Court which ruled that the incumbent Nelson Chamisa is not the legitimate leader of MDC was manipulated by the ruling party in order to destroy the opposition.

But in an interview with this publication, ZANU PF’s Director of Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi queried why the Nelson Chamisa led MDC took the matter to courts’ if they knew the judicial system is captured.

“If they knew the judicial system is captured why did they bring up the matter to the court’s’ attention in the first place? It just tells you the quality of opposition we have in MDC.

“How many cases have they brought up to the courts and won? Just because this one did not go in their favour it’s interpretation that the judicial systems are captured?” queried Mugwadi.

He rubbished the accusations saying the ruling party has got bigger fish to fry than to meddle in what goes on at Harvest House.

“All those accusations are nonsensical and unfounded. We have bigger things to worry about, we are actually saddened by the fact that we cannot celebrate our independence the usual way of gathering due to this global pandemic. We are more concerned about delivering on what we promised in our manifesto, that’s what’s on our table, we have no time to poke our nose in whatever that is happening at Harvest House.

“In any way, they are very minute parties in the political game so we don’t have time to turn an eye at them.

“We have no reason to celebrate or frown over what happens in MDC. Look at how many parliamentary seats we hold and the magnitude of the presidential election victory. We have no reason whatsoever to react to them,” said Mugwadi.

Meanwhile, cracks continue to widen in the MDC as party members are torn between Thokozani Khupe and Nelson Chamisa factions.