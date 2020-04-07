Armed Robberies On The Rise in Mutare

MUTARE– Police are concerned over the recent spate of armed robberies targeted at leafy areas of the Eastern border town.

Barely a month after prominent businessmen Khumbula who owned a chain of retail shops was shot dead at his house in Darlington by armed robbers, another family in Murambi lost goods worth US$ 3 400 to the deadly criminals.

Manicaland Police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident revealing that the police are concerned over the the rise in cases of armed robberies, calling on residents to secure their properties.

“We are concerned over the recent incidents of armed robberies in the city, it’s a cause for concern and we are appealing to the public to properly secure their doors before they retire to bed.

“On the same now we also appeal to residents not to keep huge sums of money in their homes,” said Inspector Kakohwa.

In the recent incident which occurred on 5 April at around 2030 hours two unknown men armed with a revolver pistol allegedly gained entrance into a house in Murambi after cutting burglar bars from an open window.

The two then gained entry into the house where they found three family members sitting in the lounge and ordered them to lie down before tying their hands with shoelaces.

It is alleged that the two assailants proceeded to ransack the house demanding valuables before getting away with 3 laptops, one desktop and three cellphones.

The combined value of the goods lost is estimated at US$3 400, 00, while they also robbed RTGS$400, 00 before they escaped into the night with their loot. The three managed to free themselves and filed a report at Mutare Central police station whose details attended the scene.