Youth Benefit From Lifestyle Boot Camp

More than 90 young people from various learning institutions beneffitted from a lifestyle skills training program organized by the Dr Bernie Foundation early this week.

The training included topics on drug abuse, child rights , peer to peer review and other home based skills and etiquette .

Founder of the foundation, Dr Bernie emphasized the need to ensure that children are equipped with skills to help them grow to be better people in the community.

“Today’s youth are in need of thus important life skill and coaching. These topics were illustrated through team building, games and exercises. The event was attended by (90) ninety youth from different schools who in the end created healthy friendships that will please their parents in view that the friend is also in sync with the aims and teachings of the Boot Camp,” she said.

The event happens six days after every school term closes and another usual happens a week before a new school term start.

Dr. Bernie is known for life coaching tutorials on her social media platforms and various events she is invited for public speaking on women and Men Empowerment, career guidance in schools, marriage workshops and anti drug seminars.

She said through her foundation, the programs have helped most parents to instill wisdom and ground rules in their children.