Zanu-PF Unveils Settlement Committees

Zanu-PF Wednesday announced it has set up a settlement committee that will deal with the current housing and demolitions crisis.

Recently, the ruling party ordered the stopping of illegal demolitions across the country which have left thousands of families stranded.

Zanu PF’s Secretary for Finance and Acting National Political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa said the committee would deal with the developmental issues taking place in the country.

“We have created a committee which will be chaired by the Secretary for Administration Dr. Obert Mpofu, and it comprises of relevant ministers who have something to do with unplanned settlements and regularisation of unplanned settlements and these ministers will include the minister of Local Government and Public Works because it is the ministry of the State land,” Chinamasa said.

“It also includes the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities. He cannot regularise unless he works hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works who are the owners of the land.

“The committee also includes the Minister of Small to Medium Enterprises and Cooperatives Development Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni. It also includes the Minister of Justice because legal issues will arise in terms of the process of regularisation. It must include all relevant resident ministers,” Chinamasa.

Harare has become a haven for land barons who are duping unsuspecting families by parceling out illegal lands, mainly in prohibited areas like wetlands.

This has led the government through the City Council to move in and demolish houses and structures in those areas.

Chinamasa said all councils and housing departments at all levels must respect wetlands and housing provision must be done procedurally and properly.

He said land barons must be brought to book swiftly to face the wrath of the law.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities, the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development, Ministry of Justice, Provincial Affairs ministers and the party must work together to deal with land barons and illegal occupations timeously and not wait for three years only to destroy people’s homes,” he added.