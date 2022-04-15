Zimbabwe Announce Busy International Schedule

fbpx
Friday, April 15, 2022
Sports
Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed a busy schedule ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on home soil, with South Africa A, Namibia and Afghanistan all touring the country for limited-overs series from this April to June.

The period also includes an away tour to Nepal.

Zimbabwe XI will get the action rolling with three one-day matches and five Twenty20 (T20) games against South Africa A at Harare Sports Club in the capital city from 25 April to 10 May.

While that series is happening, Zimbabwe A will set off to Nepal for three one-dayers and as many T20s scheduled for 30 April-9 May in Kathmandu.

Back home, hot on the heels of the South Africa A tour will be the visit by Namibia, who will face Zimbabwe in five T20 international (T20I) matches set for 17, 19, 21, 22 and 24 May at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

That series will be followed by Afghanistan’s arrival for three one-day international (ODI) matches and five T20Is at Harare Sports Club.

The ODIs against Afghanistan – scheduled for 12, 14 and 17 June – are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in India.

The five T20I matches between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are pencilled in for 20, 22, 24, 27 and 27 June, leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 set for July.

ZIMBABWE XI VERSUS SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’

MATCH

DATE

VENUE

First One-Dayer

25 April 2022

Harare Sports Club

Second One-Dayer

27 April 2022

Harare Sports Club

Third One-Dayer

29 April 2022

Harare Sports Club

First T20

2 May 2022

Harare Sports Club

Second T20

4 May 2022

Harare Sports Club

Third T20

6 May 2022

Harare Sports Club

Fourth T20

9 May 2022

Harare Sports Club

Fifth T20

10 May 2022

Harare Sports Club

 

NEPAL VERSUS ZIMBABWE ‘A’

MATCH

DATE

VENUE

First One-Dayer

30 April 2022

Kathmandu

Second One-Dayer

2 May 2022

Kathmandu

Third One-Dayer

4 May 2022

Kathmandu

First T20

6 May 2022

Kathmandu

Second T20

7 May 2022

Kathmandu

Third T20

9 May 2022

Kathmandu

 

ZIMBABWE VERSUS NAMIBIA

MATCH

DATE

VENUE

First T20

17 May 2022

Queens Sports Club

Second T20

19 May 2022

Queens Sports Club

Third T20

21 May 2022

Queens Sports Club

Fourth T20

22 May 2022

Queens Sports Club

Fifth T20

24 May 2022

Queens Sports Club

 

 ZIMBABWE VERSUS AFGHANISTAN

MATCH

DATE

VENUE

First ODI

12 June 2022

Harare Sports Club

Second ODI

14 June 2022

Harare Sports Club

Third ODI

17 June 2022

Harare Sports Club

First T20I

20 June 2022

Harare Sports Club

Second T20I

22 June 2022

Harare Sports Club

Third T20I

24 June 2022

Harare Sports Club

Fourth T20I

26 June 2022

Harare Sports Club

Fifth T20I

27 June 2022

Harare Sports Club

 

