Zimbabwe Announce Busy International Schedule

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has confirmed a busy schedule ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 on home soil, with South Africa A, Namibia and Afghanistan all touring the country for limited-overs series from this April to June.

The period also includes an away tour to Nepal.

Zimbabwe XI will get the action rolling with three one-day matches and five Twenty20 (T20) games against South Africa A at Harare Sports Club in the capital city from 25 April to 10 May.

While that series is happening, Zimbabwe A will set off to Nepal for three one-dayers and as many T20s scheduled for 30 April-9 May in Kathmandu.

Back home, hot on the heels of the South Africa A tour will be the visit by Namibia, who will face Zimbabwe in five T20 international (T20I) matches set for 17, 19, 21, 22 and 24 May at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

That series will be followed by Afghanistan’s arrival for three one-day international (ODI) matches and five T20Is at Harare Sports Club.

The ODIs against Afghanistan – scheduled for 12, 14 and 17 June – are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in India.

The five T20I matches between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are pencilled in for 20, 22, 24, 27 and 27 June, leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 set for July.

ZIMBABWE XI VERSUS SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’

MATCH DATE VENUE First One-Dayer 25 April 2022 Harare Sports Club Second One-Dayer 27 April 2022 Harare Sports Club Third One-Dayer 29 April 2022 Harare Sports Club First T20 2 May 2022 Harare Sports Club Second T20 4 May 2022 Harare Sports Club Third T20 6 May 2022 Harare Sports Club Fourth T20 9 May 2022 Harare Sports Club Fifth T20 10 May 2022 Harare Sports Club

NEPAL VERSUS ZIMBABWE ‘A’

MATCH DATE VENUE First One-Dayer 30 April 2022 Kathmandu Second One-Dayer 2 May 2022 Kathmandu Third One-Dayer 4 May 2022 Kathmandu First T20 6 May 2022 Kathmandu Second T20 7 May 2022 Kathmandu Third T20 9 May 2022 Kathmandu

ZIMBABWE VERSUS NAMIBIA

MATCH DATE VENUE First T20 17 May 2022 Queens Sports Club Second T20 19 May 2022 Queens Sports Club Third T20 21 May 2022 Queens Sports Club Fourth T20 22 May 2022 Queens Sports Club Fifth T20 24 May 2022 Queens Sports Club

ZIMBABWE VERSUS AFGHANISTAN

MATCH DATE VENUE First ODI 12 June 2022 Harare Sports Club Second ODI 14 June 2022 Harare Sports Club Third ODI 17 June 2022 Harare Sports Club First T20I 20 June 2022 Harare Sports Club Second T20I 22 June 2022 Harare Sports Club Third T20I 24 June 2022 Harare Sports Club Fourth T20I 26 June 2022 Harare Sports Club Fifth T20I 27 June 2022 Harare Sports Club