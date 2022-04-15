Jet Store Opens 33rd Branch

Shoppers are in for great Easter treat as Jet opens its 33rd branch at Avondale Shopping centre on Friday, 15 April 2022.

The business is true to its growth promise of bringing fashion to customers’ doorsteps spreading its footprint across Zimbabwe.

The new store opening on Good Friday promises shoppers an amazing shopping experience including stylish and great quality fashion, opening specials and lots of deals for the whole family.

Jet offers stylish and good quality merchandise for the whole family which has seen most fashion savvy individuals becoming loyal to the brand.

The business goes beyond affordable, fashionable clothes to providing financial solutions to enable customers to enjoy a convenient shopping experience.

These include the Jet credit facility with flexible payment terms, Lay-by facility, and short term loans through Club Plus.

On a family-friendly budget, the Avondale store will be offering kids wear, ladies and gents casual wear, formal wear, footwear and beauty products.

In the Avondale branch one can also subscribe to the Jet Loyalty program (that gives members rewards for every purchase transaction) and the Hospital Cash plan.

Jet is a discount chain under the Edgars stores limited group with branches in almost every town in Zimbabwe. The business launched its first branch in 2011 and has been growing in leaps and bounds since then. It now boasts of 33 branches nationwide and continues to grow its brick and mortar stores.

The business compliments its physical distribution with e-commerce operations. Dedicated to creating that “feel-good” shopping experience for everyone, the business has an online shopping platform (shop.jetstores.co.zw) to give customers shopping convenience.

Jet won the 2021 Super brand in the Fashion Retail sector evidence of the impact on the fashion landscape. The brand is growing and making a difference

in the fashion retail landscape.