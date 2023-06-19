Zimbabwe Develops Chatting, Financing App

Zimbabwe has developed a new social media application called TalkChart that allows users to chat and send money to each other both locally and internationally. The app, which was launched last Saturday, has already registered over 30,000 users.

TalkChart works in a similar way to WhatsApp, but it also has a built-in financing system that allows users to send and receive money using their mobile phones. This makes it a convenient way to pay bills, send money to friends and family, or make purchases online.

The app was developed by a team of Zimbabwean developers who were inspired by the government’s focus on innovation.

“We saw an opportunity to create a platform that would help Zimbabweans connect with each other and make their lives easier,” said Jonathan Muchengeti, the app’s director.

The app has been praised by users for its ease of use and its wide range of features.

“This is the best app I’ve ever used,” said comedienne and socialite Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho, “It’s so easy to use and it has so many features, like the ability to send money to people all over the world.”

