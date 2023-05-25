Zimbabwe Government Offers Free Surgery to Women with Obstetric Fistula

The government of Zimbabwe is offering free surgery to women with obstetric fistula, a childbirth injury that can cause incontinence. The surgery is available at five hospitals in the country: Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, Mashoko Christian Hospital, Morgester Mission Hospital, Mutambara Mission Hospital, and Chidamoyo Christian Hospital.

Obstetric fistula is a hole that develops between the vagina and the bladder or rectum during childbirth. It is caused by prolonged labor, often due to obstructed labor. The condition can cause women to leak urine and feces uncontrollably, which can lead to social isolation, depression, and even death.

The government of Zimbabwe is offering free surgery to women with obstetric fistula in an effort to improve their quality of life. The surgery is a relatively simple procedure that can be performed in a day. Patients are also reimbursed for their travel expenses.

“We are calling on all women who have obstetric fistula to come forward and get the surgery,” said Dr. Lucia Gondongwe, Deputy Director for Reproductive Health in the Ministry of Health and Child Care. “The surgery is free and it can change your life.”

One of the women who has benefited from the free surgery program is Botomani. She developed a recto-vaginal fistula after giving birth to a very large baby. The fistula caused her to leak feces uncontrollably, which made it difficult for her to leave her home.

“I was so ashamed of my condition,” said Botomani. “I didn’t want to go out in public. I felt like I was a burden to my family.”

Botomani found out about the free surgery program through social media. She called the toll-free number and was able to get the surgery within a few weeks.

“The surgery was a miracle,” said Botomani. “My life is back to normal now. I can go out in public and I’m not ashamed of my condition anymore.”

Obstetric fistula is a preventable condition. By providing free surgery to women with obstetric fistula, the government of Zimbabwe is helping to improve the lives of women and girls in the country.

