Zimbabwe To Host 6th Transform Africa Summit

KIGALI, Rwanda, February 14, 2023/ — Zimbabwe will be hosting the 6th Transform Africa Summit (TAS) (https://TransformAfricaSummit.org) from the 26th to the 28th of April 2023 at the Victoria Falls. Zimbabwe was selected against bids from the other 36 members of the Smart Africa Alliance.



The Transform Africa Summit is the leading Africa tech and digital event organised by Smart Africa which gathers over 5000 delegates from more than 100 countries to engage on the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors. Heads of States, who constitute Smart Africa’s board, Ministers, International Industry leaders and key players in the ICT will attend the 3 day event aimed at making core decisions for Africa’s socio economic development through ICT. Connect, Transform and Innovate is the theme of this edition where the focus will be on regulation and policy, digital infrastructure financing, capacity building and skills development and digital continental trade among other key aspects.



“The Transform Africa Summit will be held outside Rwanda for the first time and we are pleased to have our active member country Zimbabwe hosting us in the city of Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. The TAS 2023 will once again underline the commitment of African Governments towards accelerating Africa’s digital agenda. We are welcoming all digital players from public and private sector on the continent in April in Zimbabwe. 2023 is a landmark year for Africa’s digital transformation”, said Mr. Lacina Koné, Director General and CEO of Smart Africa.



The summit will be open for public participation in exhibitions and multiple discussion panels and roundtables. His Excellency President, Emmerson Mngangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, will open the summit and welcome other Heads of State including H.E. President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda the Chairman of the Smart Africa Board who will convene a Board meeting at the summit.

