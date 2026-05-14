ZimPost to Go High-Tech with AI, Smart Offices and Drone Deliveries

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

HARARE – The Government says it is moving to modernise Zimbabwe’s struggling postal service through smart post offices, artificial intelligence (AI) and drone-based deliveries in a bid to revive the fortunes of the state-owned operator, ZimPost.

The plans were revealed in the National Assembly after Shamva legislator Joseph Mapiki asked what measures were being implemented to resuscitate ZimPost amid rising competition from private courier firms and informal transport operators commonly known as malayichas.

Responding to the question, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera said government was repositioning ZimPost to align with global digital trends.

“We agreed that our post offices must now be smart. I want to applaud ZIMPOST. When they were given this mandate, they said they wanted to create a smart post office by 2030,” Mavetera told Parliament.

The minister said government had entered into a partnership with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe through its artificial intelligence division to speed up digital transformation across ZimPost centres.

“Three weeks ago, we agreed with Econet AI that they would do Google acceleration in every ZIMPOST digitalisation. This will help us because we will be doing artificial intelligence and rating digital acceleration,” she said.

Among the planned innovations are parcel tracking systems, digital communication through WhatsApp and the rollout of smart post office services.

“In the last three weeks… ZIMPOST launched what we call a smart post. They said they would be able to track parcels, use that to send them and be able to communicate with people on WhatsApp,” Mavetera said.

Government is also looking to formalise the operations of informal courier operators, commonly known as malayichas, by encouraging them to register at affordable rates.

“What we did was to invite the malayichas to come so that they would be registered at very low prices. After that, we have another initiative that all those who are not registered must be arrested,” the minister said.

In a further push towards modernisation, ZimPost is working with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to introduce drones for transporting parcels and goods.

The issue of strengthening ZimPost’s market position also came under scrutiny, with Chinhoyi legislator Leslie Mhangwa asking whether government intended to require state institutions to use ZimPost for courier services.

Mavetera said the proposal was under active consideration.

“Yes, that is a very noble idea and I think we need to make sure we pursue such an initiative… It is not yet policy, but we are also considering doing this so we can continue to give business to ZIMPOST,” she said.

However, lawmakers also raised concerns about the company’s long-standing financial difficulties, including debt inherited from the break-up of the former Posts and Telecommunications Corporation.

Mavetera acknowledged the challenges and said discussions were underway with Treasury over recapitalisation plans.

“Ultimately, what needs to be done for ZIMPOST is, they need recapitalisation, this is the ultimate goal,” she said.

She added that ZimPost had ambitions to expand its logistics fleet but lacked sufficient funding.

“If we get capacity definitely, there is never a time we will get ZIMPOST not to be profitable,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani raised concerns over unpaid salaries for ZimPost workers, asking what government was doing to ensure employees could support their families.

Mavetera said operational matters remained the responsibility of the company but urged management to settle outstanding wages.

“These are some words I have that we are encouraging ZimPost to pay those workers the money they owe in the shortest possible time,” she said.