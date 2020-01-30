ZRP Recruits Officers

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has opened applications for the March 2020 intake for training of General Duty Constables following the recent amendment of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Recruitment Policy.

The recruitment exercise will be conducted across the country from the 17th to the 26th of February, with dates varying from location.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will embark on a recruitment exercise for members of the public who wish to train as General Duty Constables for March 2020 intake. This follows the recent amendment of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Recruitment Policy,” Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

Applicants should be aged between 18 and 22 years and should have a minimum of 5 Ordinary level passes including Mathematics, English Language and Science attained in not more than two sittings.

More details are shown below:

The recruitment exercise will be done in the following provinces as shown below:

Harare Province Venue -Harare PUC Morris Depot (17/02/20).

Midlands Venue -Midlands PUC 8th AveGweru (17/02/20).

Mat South Venue -Mat South PUC, Gwanda (17/02/20).

Mash East Venue-Mash East PUC, Marondera(20/02/20).

Masvingo Venue- Masvingo PUC, Masvingo (20/02/20).

Bulawayo Venue -Drill Hall, Bulawayo (20/02/20).

Mash West Venue -Mash West PUC, Chinhoyi (23/02/20).

Manicaland Venue -Manicaland PUC, Mutare (23/02/20).

Mat North Venue -Mat North PUC, Hwange (23/02/20).

Mash Central Venue -Mash Central PUC, Bindura (26/02/20).

Potential applicants should bring:

National Identification card

Long Birth certificate

Educational certificates

In addition the applicants should have a good background with no criminal record and then go through the whole police internal selection process.

Package

In addition to a good remuneration, the Zimbabwe Republic Police offers;

Free uniforms

Free medical and dental care

Housing and transport allowances

Generous leave conditions

Members of the public are warned against fake adverts from social media platforms as well as individuals purporting to be members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who may dupe them of their hard earned cash under the pretext that they will be recruited into the Police Service. The only focal person for the Recruitment Exercise is Superintendent S SITHOLE contactable on 0242 701164 or 701932.