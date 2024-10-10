Bishop Abel Muzorewa’s Legacy in Liberation Struggle Celebrated

The life and legacy of the late Bishop Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa were honored at the Anglican Cathedral in Harare on as government officials, church leaders, opposition figures and international guests gathered to reflect on his pivotal role in the nation’s fight for independence.

Guest of honour Minister of Women Affairs, Community, and Small to Medium Enterprises Development, Monica Mutsvangwa, delivered a powerful tribute during the Zimbabwe Peace Initiative event organized by Dr. Sekai Holland and the Zimbabwe Peace Building Committee (ZimPI).

Minister Mutsvangwa paid homage to Muzorewa’s contributions, highlighting his courage and leadership at a time when the country was grappling with colonial oppression.

“We gather here today to recognize and celebrate the life and contribution of Bishop Abel Muzorewa, who left an indelible mark on the liberation history of our country,” she said.

She traced the origins of Muzorewa’s political activism, recalling his defiance during the Pearce Commission of 1971.

Muzorewa led the charge in rejecting the British government’s proposed constitution, which would have perpetuated white minority rule in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe).

“Bishop Muzorewa mobilized the whole nation to reject the British proposals, even in the face of fierce opposition and the threat of imprisonment by the Smith regime,” Mutsvangwa said.

The minister also spoke about Muzorewa’s spiritual influence during the liberation struggle. As a preacher, Muzorewa’s sermons resonated with the youth, many of whom were inspired to join the armed struggle.

“His sermons were spiritual ammunition for our freedom fighters,” she said.

Muzorewa’s home was even targeted in a bombing by the Rhodesian government, but he remained undeterred in his advocacy for freedom.

The minister lauded Muzorewa for his pivotal role in fostering revolutionary fervor among Zimbabwe’s freedom fighters and his active resistance to the Smith regime’s oppressive rule.

“His role in galvanizing nationalist consciousness contributed significantly to the recruitment of many youths into the liberation armies,” she said.

Family spokesperson for the Muzorewa family Ernest Muzorewa thanked the Government for the gesture.

“We really appreciate what the Second Republic has done today. The Muzorewa family was marginalised and you won’t understand the challenges that the Muzorewa family faced. When we say we thank the second Republic we really mean it,” said Muzorewa

