Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck Set For The 25 September

This year’s edition of Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck is set for 25th of September at Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga and the tournament was launched today.

An international field consisting of Elite Men and Elite Women will compete in the event, making this years’ edition, bigger

The ATU JUNIOR TRIATHLON AFRICAN CUP will be staged at the same venue, for the third time. It will see Zimbabwe hosting Junior Elite athletes from Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritius, Namibia and South Africa.

The supporting events of the day include an African Cross-Triathlon (Off-Road) Championship, Schweppes Corporate Triathlon Challenge, Zimbabwe Triathlon Championships over a number of events, Tri-Kidz and Trisports triathlon, Aquathlon (run-swim-run) and an Open Water Swim, all under the banner of the Bonaqua Troutbeck Multisport Festival.

Addressing the media at the launch Faith Nehanda, Coca-Cola Zimbabwe Frontline Marketing Portfolio Activation Manager said the Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck is growing with each year

“Coca-Cola system which includes our bottling partner Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, we are delighted to be able to support local sports development through sponsorships like the Triathlon during these challenging times, the Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck is growing with each year, and attracting global athletes,” said Faith Nehanda, Coca-Cola Zimbabwe Frontline Marketing Portfolio Activation Manager.

Globally, Coca-Cola also sponsors the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

“The Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck which is sanctioned by the International Triathlon Union (ITU) is contributing positively towards the development of sports and tourism in Zimbabwe by attracting regional, continental and global athletes,” said Rick Fulton, the Bonaqua Troutbeck event organiser.

“This year marks the 14th edition of the Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup Troutbeck. As we celebrate this milestone, we appreciate the professionalism that has been exhibited by the Zimbabwe Triathlon Association (ZTA) which has resulted in the successful hosting of this tournament every year,” said Ropafadzo Gwanetsa, Schweppes Zimbabwe Ltd Corporate Affairs Manager.

The Bonaqua African Triathlon Cup affords World Ranking points for elite athletes within the ITU ranking system.

This means that the points scored by elite athletes will ultimately become Olympic Ranking Qualification points for Paris 2024.

Troutbeck is well known as one of the world’s best resorts for sport and tourism due to the availability of safe, clean, disease and animal free water, good roads within a perfect terrain as well as a friendly climatic environment. The course is also one of the hardest.

It marks the fifth anniversary for Bonaqua still water as the official title sponsor, although Coca-Cola has previously supported the event under Schweppes Water.

Other partners who are supporting the tournament include Bon Marche, Cimas, Rooney’s and Toyota Zimbabwe.