fbpx
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
logo
mobile-logo
HomeSportsErvine Confirmed As Zimbabwe’s Full-Time ODI/T20I Captain
Sports
0 Comments

Ervine Confirmed As Zimbabwe’s Full-Time ODI/T20I Captain

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has confirmed Craig Ervine as Zimbabwe’s substantive captain for one-day international and Twenty20 international cricket.

He has been entrusted with the full-time responsibility after he led the national team for the limited-overs tours to Ireland, Scotland and Sri Lanka as interim skipper.

Sean Williams has been retained as Zimbabwe’s Test captain.

The Board, which endorsed the appointments during its meeting on Monday, also confirmed Mary-Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo would continue as captain and vice-captain of the Zimbabwe senior women’s national team.

Share this article
Written by

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

Related posts

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports

You cannot copy content of this page