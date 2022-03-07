Ervine Confirmed As Zimbabwe’s Full-Time ODI/T20I Captain

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has confirmed Craig Ervine as Zimbabwe’s substantive captain for one-day international and Twenty20 international cricket.

He has been entrusted with the full-time responsibility after he led the national team for the limited-overs tours to Ireland, Scotland and Sri Lanka as interim skipper.

Sean Williams has been retained as Zimbabwe’s Test captain.

The Board, which endorsed the appointments during its meeting on Monday, also confirmed Mary-Anne Musonda and Josephine Nkomo would continue as captain and vice-captain of the Zimbabwe senior women’s national team.