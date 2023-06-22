Bridging the Gap: Overcoming Voting Hurdles in Zimbabwe’s Remote Areas

Voting is the cornerstone of democracy, a fundamental right and duty of every citizen. However, for those living in remote or underprivileged areas, accessing the voting process is a formidable challenge.

These communities grapple with a range of obstacles, from limited information and transportation to inadequate infrastructure, security concerns, and a lack of representation. In this feature article, we delve into the difficulties faced by individuals in remote regions of Zimbabwe and explore how initiatives, particularly the delimitation process, seek to bridge this gap and ensure equal voting opportunities for all.

The absence of adequate information poses one of the primary challenges for voters in remote or underprivileged areas. According to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), many rural voters rely on traditional leaders, community radio stations, or word of mouth for election-related information. However, these sources may lack reliability, impartiality, or comprehensiveness. Additionally, limited access to the internet, television, newspapers, and other media outlets further exacerbates the information gap.

To tackle this issue, various initiatives and organizations have undertaken voter education and awareness campaigns in remote and underprivileged areas. ZESN’s Long Term Observation (LTO) program, for instance, includes voter education outreach activities aimed at monitoring the pre-election environment and promoting electoral integrity. ZESN has also developed informative factsheets on different aspects of elections, such as suffrage, voter registration, electoral systems, and dispute resolution.

Another noteworthy initiative is the Election Resource Centre (ERC), which has introduced the mobile application ZimVotes. This application provides comprehensive information on voter registration, candidates, polling stations, election results, and electoral laws, catering specifically to those in remote areas.

Transportation presents another formidable challenge for voters residing in remote or underprivileged areas. Many of these individuals have to traverse long distances, sometimes enduring hours of travel, to reach the nearest polling stations. The physical exhaustion, time consumption, and potential income loss associated with these journeys add further strain. Moreover, some voters encounter security risks en route, such as harassment, intimidation, or violence from political actors or supporters.

To address this issue, initiatives and organizations have implemented transportation assistance programs for voters in remote areas. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) established mobile voter registration centres that visited different locations to register voters closer to their homes.

Another notable example is the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), which has partnered with local transport operators to offer free or subsidized rides to voters in need.

The lack of adequate infrastructure represents yet another challenge for voters in remote or underprivileged areas. Some areas lack functional facilities, such as schools, clinics, or community halls, that can serve as polling stations.

Furthermore, these regions often suffer from insufficient access to electricity, water, sanitation, or communication services, essential for the smooth conduct of elections. Such infrastructural gaps not only affect the quality and credibility of the electoral process but also impact the safety and comfort of voters and election officials.

Security poses yet another critical challenge for voters in remote or underprivileged areas. Certain regions experience political violence, intimidation, or coercion by state actors, political parties, or armed groups, all aimed at influencing or disrupting the voting process. Additionally, electoral fraud, manipulation, or irregularities by election officials, candidates, or agents further undermine the integrity of the process.

To combat these issues, initiatives and organizations have taken steps to enhance security in remote and underprivileged areas. ZEC normally deploys police officers, military personnel, and observers to maintain law and order at polling stations, preventing violence and other electoral malpractices.

Moreover, ZEC’s introduction of biometric voter registration (BVR), which employs fingerprints and facial recognition, helps verify voters’ identities, mitigating risks associated with multiple voting, impersonation, or duplication. The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has also played a crucial role by monitoring and investigating human rights violations and abuses related to elections, such as torture, abduction, or displacement of voters.

A notable challenge faced by voters in remote or underprivileged areas is the lack of representation that genuinely reflects their interests and needs within the government. Some regions have fewer or no candidates or parties contesting elections, resulting in minimal advocacy for local concerns. Moreover, limited or no elected representatives or officials from these areas may contribute to marginalization, exclusion, or discrimination in political decision-making processes.

To address this challenge, initiatives and organizations have been focused on increasing representation for voters in remote and underprivileged areas.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for proportional representation in the Senate, the National Assembly, and the provincial and metropolitan councils. This system ensures that every province and district receives a fair share of seats based on population size. The Constitution also guarantees special seats for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, ensuring their voices are heard in the government.

The Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) has been particularly active in campaigning for increased participation and representation of women in elections and governance. They place special emphasis on rural areas, where women face additional barriers and challenges.

While voting is a crucial aspect of democracy and citizenship, it remains inaccessible to many individuals. Remote and underprivileged areas in Zimbabwe encounter numerous challenges, including limited information, transportation difficulties, inadequate infrastructure, security concerns, and a lack of representation.

However, through the implementation of various initiatives, particularly the delimitation process, strides have been made to bridge this gap and ensure equal voting opportunities for all. By addressing these challenges head-on, we can promote electoral integrity, inclusivity, and accountability in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

