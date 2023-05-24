CEO Africa Round Table Launches Zambia Chapter

The CEO Africa Roundtable (CEO ART) has launched the Zambia chapter as it continues to make inroads towards broadening the high-level platform for CEOs and senior executives, in both private and public sectors.

The Zimbabwe-headquartered-group earlier this year launched the Malawi chapter.

The African market presents huge potential for local products and services but the business environment continues to be threatened by economic ills such as high inflation, unsustainable debts, increasing costs of doing business, energy challenges, and some external shocks associated with climate change and health hazards.

The roundtable is hence a platform meant to bridge some of these challenges as well as seeking solutions from business leaders.

“The CEOART Zambia highlights the continuity in our journey in the continent, having already launched the Malawi Chapter earlier this year,” said CEO ART chair, Oswell Binha at the launch.

“The launch of the Zambia Chapter is twinned with the Zimbabwe-Zambia Business Roundtable, offering a great opportunity to forge and strengthen synergies for the purpose of enhancing bilateral and intra-regional trade as well as foster investment across our borders. I hope this will help expand the business relationship between the two countries and within the African continent.”

Zambia with a projected growth rate of around 4 percent in 2023 presents a viable environment for investment and business in the region.

In addition, to this potential, the continent is home to over one billion people, of which 70 percent represent the youths.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

