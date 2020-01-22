CEO Africa Roundtable Courts American Financier

The CEO Africa Roundtable has engaged the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in a development expected to open new frontiers for the region’s top executives to access capital, 263Chat Business can report.

DFC is a new U.S. Government agency- an international investment vehicle with bias towards a private sector-led model that offers robust alternatives to unsustainable state-led investments.

The engagement with DFC is a precursor to CEO Africa Roundtable Summit slated for 18-21 March in Zimbabwe’s resort town of Victoria Falls where Africa’s leading business executives will discuss challenges and foster partnerships for investment.

“The discussion was focusing on what is required for DFC to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today. DFC priority Areas of Investment falls under Energy, Healthcare, Infrastructure, ICTs, Agriculture and Small Businesses and Women Entrepreneurs,” CEO Africa Roundtable wrote in a statement, Wednesday morning.

“Delegates (to summit) have been requested to submit projects that are ready for financing to DFC. Members with interest to contact the office for more details,” he added.

The engagement will offer member executives with exclusive opportunities to access funding from the financier.

With the upcoming summit, themed; “Industry 4.0: What’s In It For Africa?”- Challenges to do with access to finance for most business enterprises on the continent will be central to deliberations.

This resonates with earlier commitment by the financier (DFC)signed in November last year with the African Development Bank Group aiming at mobilizing private capital in support of development in the region to the tune of US$ 5 billion in 2020.

NB : For further inquiries on costs to the CEO Africa Roundtable Summit contact +263716473576/+263783964428/+2637154227935/ Tel +263242746476/ email info@ceoart.org / webste www.ceoart.org

Early bird promotion closes 17 February 2020.