Continental Free Trade To Headline CEO Africa Roundtable Conference

Deliberations on utilizing the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which came into effect earlier this year will take center stage at the next CEO Africa Roundtable summit in March next year, 263Chat Business can report.

The CEO Africa Roundtable is a membership based grouping of chief executives from the continent who shape business, and the AfCFTA is hence a critical platform for harnessing unfettered access to markets.

The AfCFTA is the world’s largest free trade area with 54 member countries.

Speaking to the press this morning, CEO Africa Roundtable executive director, Kipson Gundani said AfCFTA resonates with Africa’s vision of the 4th industrial revolution.

“Central to the discussions will be the 4th industrial revolution which comes at a time when we now have the Continental Free Trade Area. We want to see how the Continental Free trade area feeds into the 4th industrial revolution,” he said.

The conference which will run under the theme, “Problem-Zero, What’s in it for Africa,” will also look at other economic aspects like technological advancements, thought leadership and also how to deal with the geo-political and economic matrix across the region.

This comes at a time Africa has positioned itself on an industrialization path taking on board the concept of open markets in order for economies to realize better growth prospects.

But with the political matrix always ever present in Africa’s economic dynamics, key political figures such as opposition party, Alliance for People’s Agenda leader, Dr Nkosana Moyo and Tanzania’s former president Jakaya Kikwete are also expected to grace the event.

“We believe that politics shape society. It shapes economies so if we continue to shy away from politics we tend to lose out, so we have to break that barrier between politics and business,” Gundani added.

The conference is also expected to bring many business shapers across the continent with side workshops and deal rooms which are expected to bring project promoters and investors in the same room with the intention of generating business.