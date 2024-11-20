Security Systems and Awareness Have Become Essential

Robberies and thefts are steadily increasing, making it important for everyone to be security conscious and take steps to ensure their homes, workplaces and individual person are well protected.

There have been robberies or attempted robberies not only in the larger cities or more affluent suburbs but in out-of-the-way locations, where intruders, often armed, have descended on schools, clinics and businesses, as well as individual homes.

Asked what people can do to better protect themselves and their premises, Mr Reason Chitiva, a senior executive at leading security firm Safeguard Security, said modern technology has increased the options available.

Mr Chitiva, who is managing director of Safeguard Alarms, said a basic alarm system with motion detectors and magnetic contacts for doors and windows, had become an essential minimum requirement to protect smaller homes. The larger the house, the more motion detectors and magnetic contacts required for maximum security.

Physical security of premises such as a security fence, burglar bars and security screens on doors were necessary, as well as ensuring doors were locked.

No matter what the size of the house or business premises, linking the security alarm system to a rapid response service was important, he said.

Safeguard statistics had shown that those who use their alarm and other security systems, particularly when it is linked to a rapid response service, suffer less loss from robbery and theft than those who do not.

“We have found that often the knowledge that a residence is linked to our rapid response service discourages thieves from targeting those premises. If they do target them they have little time to steal before the response team arrives,” Mr Chitiva said.

Adding security cameras to the alarm system further enhanced the response capacity, he said.

“We would encourage the installation of CCTV cameras linked to our rapid response centre, so that when an alarm goes off our control centre can see what is happening and pass on this information to the response team. If the intruders are seen to be armed, the assistance of armed police will be sought.

“Our Ajax wireless security system is one of the latest hi-tech security systems. It is easy to install and to use and can be operated from your phone, no matter where you are, with a physical back-up on the premises. It is super easy to navigate and use at home or on the go.

“It allows the addition of cameras – so you can view on your smart phone what is happening at home – and fire, smoke and flood alarm switches on one security control platform.”

As regards personal security when away from home or the office, Mr Chitiva said Safeguard encouraged its rapid response customers to download onto their mobile phone the Safeguard app, which includes a panic button to summon assistance wherever they are within the country, provided they have an internet connection.

“The app panic button can be used to alert Safeguard to a security threat no matter which town you may be in. A GPS signal will indicate to Safeguard your whereabouts.

“There are also on the app medical emergency and fire alarms and a button for requesting roadside assistance.

“The app can also be used to cancel a false alrm, self-test your alarm system, report a fault or book a service of your alarm system. It can receive alerts and updates. It gives you greater control over your security,” Mr Chitiva said.

He said it was also important for people to be security conscious.

“Keep your doors locked. Ensure staff do not allow unknown persons onto the premises. Do not leave valuables where they can be seen, whether at home or in your car. Be aware of those around you. If you have an alarm system, ensure that it has been activated. Test the alarm system periodically, particularly prior to going away on holiday.

“If you see something suspicious, tell someone,” Mr Chitiva said.

