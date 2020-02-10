Dembare Pursue Loan Deal For Bhamusi

Harare giants, Dynamos have approached their arch-rivals Caps united for the service of Phineas Bhamusi as they bid to assemble a strong squad ahead of the 2020 Premier League season.

A close source to the developments told 263Chat that on Friday, Dynamos sent an email to Caps United inquiring on the availability of Bhamusi for a loan deal worthy USD$2000.

“On Friday, Dembare sent an email to Caps United asking if they could get Bhamusi on a loan and they offered USD$2000,” said the source.

But in an interview with 263Chat, Caps United Vice President Tutisani Nhamo trashed prospects of Bhamusi joining Dynamos.

“There is nothing like that, if there is anything you will get it from us,” said Nhamo.

Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya could not be reached for comment as his mobile number was not reachable.

Early this year, Bhamusi had trials in Zambia but is back, training with the Green machine.

Bhamusi won the league title with Caps United in 2016 and Chibuku Cup with Triangle FC in 2017.