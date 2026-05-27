Ex-Detective Jaison Muvevi Jailed for Life

Former police detective Jaison Muvevi has been sentenced to four life terms in prison after being convicted of murdering four people during a violent killing spree that stretched across the country with an additional 40 years added for attempting to kill four others.

Muvevi was found guilty of murdering Nyarai Round, Chrispen Kanerusine, Inspector Maxwell Hove and Munashe Majani.

He denied the charges during trial arguing that he suffered diminished responsibility and claiming he had been tormented by goblins at the time of the killings.

However, the High Court, presided over by Justice Gibson Mandaza with assessors Temba Kuwanda and Hossiah Mujaya dismissed his defence and convicted him on all counts after hearing evidence from 29 witnesses.

Medical experts told the court that Muvevi had shown signs of mental illness while detained at Chikurubi psychiatric unit.

Psychiatrist Simba Mazorodze said Muvevi had been diagnosed with mild to moderate psychosis but remained capable of understanding the consequences of his actions.

The court heard that his decision to flee to Mozambique after the killings suggested awareness that he had committed crimes.

Another medical expert, Blessing Dhoropa confirmed the diagnosis of psychosis but ruled out severe mental incapacity or deception.

Muvevi’s legal team argued that his behaviour had been irrational and unprovoked, pointing to incidents in which he allegedly kicked victims’ bodies after the attacks.

His lawyer, Jackie Sande said claims that Muvevi was being haunted by goblins had contributed to his violent behaviour.

Despite this, prosecutors argued that the killings, carried out over three months in Harare, Wedza and Mutare were deliberate and carefully planned.

The court heard that Muvevi seized firearms from police officers after some of the murders and later crossed into Mozambique before he was eventually arrested.

Among those killed was Inspector Hove who was shot three times while prophet Chrispen Kanerusine was murdered following a dispute linked to a prophecy.

Others survived the attacks including a detective and a school employee who were among those targeted during the violent spree.

With four life sentences and an additional 40 years imposed Muvevi is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.