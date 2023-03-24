fbpx
Friday, March 24, 2023
Four Life Sentences For Chivhu Killer Mum

High Court Judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi has sentenced the Chivhu woman Emilda Marizani who was convicted for murdering her four children to four life sentences.

Marizani was convicted by Justice Mutevedzi two weeks ago.

In passing his sentence, Judge Justice Mutevedzi said the murders were committed in aggravated circumstances and gruesome before handing down life imprisonment for each child.

Marizanhi slit the throats of all her four minor children after feeding them poison following a dispute with her former husband who had moved in with a new wife.

The gruesome murder occured in November 2020.

More to follow….

