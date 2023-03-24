Uebert Angel Makes Startling Claims About Power Of His Office

Controversial cleric and founder of the Spirit Embassy, The Good News Church, Uebert Angel has made startling revelations that he has the authority to sign binding contracts on behalf of Zimbabwe in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s absence.

Angel was appointed as the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large for Europe and the Americas in 2021 in a move that raised the eyebrows of many who did not understand the nature of supposed work.

During an investigation into corruption and looting in the gold mining sector in Zimbabwe, Angel spoke to an undercover reporter from Al Jazeera, a Mr. Stanley boasting that he had the authority to sign treaties or conventions on behalf of President Mnangagwa without consulting him.

He went as far as assuring the undercover reporter that his word was binding as a plenipotentiary, as he had signed such deals before.

In the explosive documentary, Angel is then captured calling Henrietta Rushwaya, President of the Zimbabwe Mining Federation with the discredited miner agreeing to sell 100kgs of gold at a 4 percent discount.

According to Rushwaya’s terms, if Mr. Stanley wanted to clean US$10 million, he would pay US$5 to Fidelity Printers and Refineries, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Fidelity would keep the money for the duration of the relationship between the parties.

The implications of Angel’s claim to have authority to sign deals on behalf of Zimbabwe without consulting President Mnangagwa are yet to be seen. It remains to be seen how the Zimbabwean government will respond to Angel’s claims.

