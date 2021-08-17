Ginimbi Never Stayed For Over A Week With The Same Girl: Zodwa

Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s ex-wife, Zodwa Mkandla has revealed that the late socialite and businessman never stayed with the same girl for over a week.

Zodwa, who referred to Ginimbi as her “soulmate”, though the duo’s relationship was always shrouded with mystery as the two never publicly came out admitting their union, revealed this in an interview on PowerFM.

“Ginimbi was more of a friend than anything else to me. Girls who were with Ginimbi would not understand why, whenever I showed up, he would end up with me. We cared about each other even though we were no longer together hence the family’s decision to give me the honour, as his wife, to bury him as I wished. I had that hold over him as much he did on me though, at his time of passing on, we had broken up for almost two years,” Mkandla said.

She added that the late Ginimbi was not a serious guy with women revealing that theirs was probably the longest relationship the deceased had.

“Genius was never a serious guy with women, he was just wasting their time, unfortunately, they failed to understand the person that he was. Genius never stayed with anybody, he said if it’s not you (Zodwa) that I’m marrying, then I’m not marrying anyone else.

“He would do what he does with you today and tomorrow he’s with someone else, he never stayed with one girl for over a week. I think out of all the relationships he had ours was the longest,” she said.

Ginimbi died in a road traffic accident together with three other associates last year after his speeding Rolls Roys was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale road.