High Court Orders COVID-Updates To Be Translated In All 16 Languages

The High Court has ordered the responsible ministries to provide daily updates on COVID-19 in all 16 languages recognised in the constitution through all available platforms for the benefit of every citizen in the country.

The order was issued last Friday by Justice Joseph Mafusire after an urgent chamber application by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Zimbabwe).

The judge ordered, with immediate effect, that the two ministries that is Ministry of Health and Care; Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services should publish and disseminate on all available platforms, the daily COVID-19 updates.

Justice Mafusire further ordered the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa to provide a list of all private and public COVID-19 testing and treatment centres available at national, provincial and district levels; the type and quantity of medical equipment they have; as well as details of how other well-wishers could assist in the fight against the diseases.

The judge also ordered the Ministry of Information to disseminate, on a regular basis, information about plans put in place both during and after lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

MISA-Zimbabwe issued a communiqué, urging government to comply with the court order.

To date the country has recorded 31 cases including four deaths and two recoveries.