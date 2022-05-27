Highlanders, Dynamos Summoned Before PSL Disciplinary Committee

The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC to appear before the leagues’ disciplinary committee following violent scenes that marred their last match at the Barbourfields Stadium a fortnight ago.

The match was marred by crowd skirmishes on separate occasions in the second half, the first incident which lasted for fifteen minutes occurred in the 60th minute after Bill Antonio’s challenge left Andrew Tandi with a broken leg.

The incident also saw players and officials from both sides clashing, and Antonio received a straight red card.

The second stoppage came when Highlanders took the lead in the 93rd minute through Washington Navaya’s header with the home team’s fans invading the pitch to celebrate while Dynamos players surrounded the referee, protesting his decision to allow the goal.

Dynamos felt their player was fouled during the build-up to the goal, and there was another rough challenge on keeper Taimon Mvula. As the Dembare players confronted the referee, their supporters on the Mpilo End joined in and invaded the pitch, uprooting the goalposts and tearing the nets. The incidents led to the abandonment of the encounter before full time.

In a statement, PSL Communications & Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare said Dynamos is being charged of breaching PSL rules and regulations.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following acts of violence and hooliganism that took place at a Castle Lager PSL match featuring the two teams played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 15 May 2022.

“Dynamos FC is being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an act of misconduct on the part of the club where; Its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played.

“Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviours on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour:- Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for reasons of crowd safety; Causing the abandonment or attempting to cause the abandonment of a match; Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottled and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, on to the pitch, or at any person.” said Bare

She adds “Maliciously damaging or attempting to damage any property at the ground; It’s officials, players, servants or duly authorized (express or implied) representatives assault, threaten, intimidate, coerce, interfere, mislead or insult a match official, player , official of the League, public, press or media, or any other person, before, during or after any match. Its players, officials, servants or duly authorized (expressed or implied) representatives or supporters directly or indirectly interrupt, obstruct or disturb the normal proceedings of a game before, during or after the match.”

On other hand Bare said Highlanders are being charged on grounds that they directly and indirectly interrupted play.

“Its players, officials, servants or duly authorized (expressed or implied) representatives or supporters directly or indirectly interrupt, obstruct or disturb the normal proceedings of a game before, during or after the match. Its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played.

“Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviours on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour:- Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for reasons of crowd safety; Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottled and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, on to the pitch, or at any person;” Bare said

She said the disciplinary proceedings will take place on Wednesday 8 June 2022 at the PSL offices.