Inspector Jaji Exonerates Rape Accused T Freddy

A former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer, Inspector Gibson Jaji has exonerated

rape accused Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Prophet T Freddy becoming the second witness to clear the popular preacher.

T Freddy is currently in court facing charges of raping ZBC presenter Rutendo Makuti.

Jaji was part of police officers who were invited to Chief Chikwaka’s homestead when the traditional leader tried to resolve T Freddy and Makuti’s relationship dispute.

Jaji told the Harare Magistrates Court that he did not see any reason for T Freddy’s arrest as the two had consensual sex.

“As a seasoned police officer and from my own assessment I did not see any reason to arrest there was not report .I advised the complainant to report but she said she was not going to report,” he said.

Jaji said he further advised Makuti to report elsewhere if she was not comfortable to report at Juru Police Station but that did not happen.

The former police officer, who was being cross-examined by T Freddy’s defense counsel Everson Chatambudza and Jivas Mudimu said not at any point did the prophet admitted to the rape claims by the complainant.

He said the affidavit signed at Chief Chikwaka’s homestead by the prophet was not an admission of rape.

Chief Chikwaka has also exonerated T Freddy. The trial is still ongoing at the Harare Magistrates Court.