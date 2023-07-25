Journalist Held After Drone Crashes Into Islamic Centre

A journalist is under police investigation after his drone crashed into the IQRA Islamic Centre in central Harare on Monday morning.

Columbus Mavhunga, a correspondent for the Voice of America, was operating the drone along Masotsha Ndlovu Way near Simon Mazorodze Road when it collided with the building and fell to the ground.

“A misunderstanding ensued,” said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, a police spokesman. “The center’s administrator, Pharoh Osward, made a report of trespass and invasion of premises to the police.”

Nyathi added that police are also looking into allegations that the drone was not licensed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

It was not clear late Monday what Mavhunga was filming at the time of the crash.

Nyathi urged individuals and institutions owning drones to “ensure they obtain licenses and engage neighbors if using drones for private purposes.”

