Mai Titi Questions Marriage Certificate

There is possibility that the marriage certificate controversial socialite, Mai Titi signed with estranged husband Tinashe Maphosa is fake.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Mai Titi, who is planning to legally dissolve the union, indicated that she is uncertain about the document authenticity.

Wrote Mai Titi;

Nyaya yekungopinda muma marriage atisingazive looking for a Lawyer kana rekuAmerica rinondiitirawo verification kuti chibepa chandunacho chiri legit here if so I need to dissolve it ASAP. Unosungirirwa muzvinhu zvinoku Costa mangwana plus unoda freedom yako kwete kuzonzi you are married to a ghost.

I know this page has got everyone from attorneys to diplomats, I need to have my peace zimunhu rakandichatisa ndakarivhunza kuti zvaive legit here if so tiite divorce peacefully rakabva randibloka. Ndirikungadao verification please ndizive dotora route ipi. Please call me… Unogara neCertificate rine mahorror mukati. Ndinofa vana vangu vakasara vakatambudzwa. Ndatenda

Mai Titi had a wedding many dubbed wedding of the year, but the aftermath would not complement the rosey union ceremony as the marriage only lasted four months.

