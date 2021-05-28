Man Bashes Wife for Cooking Soya Chunks for Supper Instead Of Eggs

A Bulawayo man has been hauled before the court facing accusations of assaulting his wife for cooking soya chunks relish for supper instead of eggs he wanted.

Tuckson Makotore (37) appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing physical abuse charges and was remanded out of custody to next Monday.

The court heard that Makotere came home drunk and he found his wife, Grammar Machacha (33) cooking soya chunks for supper and refusing to give him eggs to cook as a relish.

He told her that he did not want chunks, but eggs. It is also said that Makotore reached for the tray and took a few eggs to cook, but his wife stood her ground. Makotore then grabbed a tray that had 21 eggs and threw it on the floor, causing damage to the eggs, the court heard.

He then turned on his wife and pummeled her all over the body with fists and kicked her while accusing her of disrespecting him.

Meanwhile, Machacha sustained a swollen eye and injuries to the ribs. The matter was reported at Pumula police station leading Makotore’s arrest.

Bulawayo Deputy Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele urged the public to avoid violence by all means.

“We would like to urge members of the public especially couples to try by all means to solve their problems amicably than to resort to violence.

“When they are faced with domestic problems they have to seek counselling from a pastor, or elders in the community or police” she said.