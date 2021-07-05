Maskiri, Nico C Collaborate on “Dzoka Kumba”

Seasoned rapper, Maskiri has collaborated with Nico C on a soon to be released song called “Dzoka Kumba”, in a move to fulfill a promise made during House of Arts Association workshop last year.

During the workshop held to educate aspiring superstars on what to expect once they hit the spotlight, Maskiri promised to assist upcoming artistes in studio, a vow he is fulfilling in “Dzoka Kumba”.

Speaking to this publication, Nico C expressed joy over the latest development which she strongly believes will catapult her career onto another level.

“It is such an honour to work with this legend on the local music scene. I strongly believe this will catapult my budding career to a different level,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude over Maskiri’s commitment to his pledge.

“I hardly believed he would follow up on the pledge after the request to have him featuring on my track, however, i’m so grateful for his commitment, he truly is a man of his word,” Nico added.

Meanwhile, Maskiri has been making headlines with lyrics from his latest song, “Mbinga from Binga” which sparked controversy last week.

Maskiri made refference to Tapiwa Makore, a young boy who was murdered and dismembered. He was buried without his head after search efforts failed to bear fruit. However, the rapper defended his lyrics describing them as metaphoric.