Masvingo High Court To Rule On Sikhala Prosecution

Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze will on Friday 14 February 2020 hand down his judgment on an application filed by Zengeza West constituency legislator Job Sikhala excepting to the charges of subverting constitutional government.

Sikhala, who is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, Jeremiah Bamu, Blessing Nyamaropa and Tinomuda Shoko of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights filed an application on Monday 3 February 2020 when his trial commenced in Masvingo excepting to the charges of subverting constitutional government arguing that the charges do not disclose an offence.

The Zengeza West constituency legislator pleaded not guilty to charges of plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and went on to challenge his prosecution on charges of contravening

subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act

Sikhala, who is out of custody on bail was arrested on Tuesday 9 July 2019 by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers.

In court, prosecutors claimed that Sikhala advocated for the overthrowing of government through unconstitutional means during his address to some MDC party supporters at a political rally held on Saturday 6 July 2019 at Mandadzaka Primary School in Bikita in Masvingo province.

Sikhala’s lawyers argued that the prosecution of the opposition MDC Alliance party’s Vice Chairperson is just harassment of the Zengeza West constituency legislator through the use of the criminal justice system.

Prosecutors led by Tawanda Zvekare from the National Prosecuting Authority argued that Sikhala wanted to stage a coup with the intention of toppling President Mnangagwa from power.